Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital at Choutuppal for autopsy
Yadadri-Bhongir: The Linganwarigudem villagers were in shock after a man identified as Mekala Venkatesham (38), was found hanging in an agricultural field of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in the district on Wednesday.
It is believed that the locals found the body around 8 am and alerted the Sansthan Narayanpur police, The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital at Choutuppal for autopsy.
A case was registered and investigation is on.
