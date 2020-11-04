Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the farmers of erstwhile Nalgonda district have been facing difficulties due to non-purchasing of paddy. Supporting them, Congress will stage protest before Nalgonda Collectorate on Thursday (November 5).

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the party will report to the President on November 14 with the signatures of two crore farmers across the State in protest of anti-farmer policies being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He demanded the State government to provide compensation and insurance to damaged crop in about 13 lakh acres due to the recent rains across Telangana. Uttam said the party delegation would submit a memorandum to the Governor about the need to pay a minimum supporting price of Rs 2,500 to paddy thin variety irrespective of moisture. He expressed deep condolences to the family members of AP PCC working president Mustan Vali over the death of his son Shahrukh (22), who died in a road accident at Dharmojigudem of Choutuppal mandal while he was going to Guntur of Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad on Wednesday.