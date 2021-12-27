Yadadri temple all set for a series of festivities

Yadadri: Yadadri temple EO Geetha Reddy on Monday said that both Yadadri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple and associated Patha Gutta Laxmi Nrsimh Swamy temple are getting ready for series of festivities.

Speaking to media persons, she explained about New Year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi and Adhyana Ustavalu going to be conducted in Balalayam and Pata Gutta temple. She informed the media that the celebration which starts on the eve of the New Year 2022. Vaikuntha (Mukkoti) Ekadashi on the 13th and Adhyana Ustavalu will be held for six days starting from January 13.

Celestiial wedding of Goddess Goda Devi is going to be conducted on December 14 on Hillock. Changes in puja will take place on New Year day, she added.

She advised devotees to maintain Covid protocols during the visit to the temple and while taking part in temple festivities.

EO Geeta Reddy said that Yadadri shrine will be decorated magnificently on the eve of New Year 2022 and is expecting huge crowd as New Year falls on Saturday which is a public holiday.

The EO said the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations will be held at Yadadri Balalayam on January 13, Adyana Ustavalu will be held for 6 days from the same day.

On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, along with Balalayam, Patagutta temple will be decorated with electric lighting, mango and banana leave arches and flowers, she added.

In this press meeting main priests of the temple Nallandingal Lakshminarasimhacharya and Mohanacharya participated.