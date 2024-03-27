Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Yadadri temple hundi records Rs 2.85cr in 35 Days
Highlights
The hundi collections at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple have reached an impressive sum of Rs 2,85,02,418 in just 35 days.
Yadadri: The hundi collections at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple which is located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana have reached an impressive sum of Rs 2,85,02,418 in just 35 days.
In addition, the hundi also received offerings in the form of 425 grams of mixed gold, 5 kg 960 grams of mixed silver, and foreign currencies.
The temple administration expressed gratitude for the generous donations from devotees and visitors.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT