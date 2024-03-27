  • Menu
Yadadri temple hundi records Rs 2.85cr in 35 Days

Yadadri temple hundi records Rs 2.85cr in 35 Days
Highlights

The hundi collections at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple have reached an impressive sum of Rs 2,85,02,418 in just 35 days.

Yadadri: The hundi collections at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple which is located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana have reached an impressive sum of Rs 2,85,02,418 in just 35 days.

In addition, the hundi also received offerings in the form of 425 grams of mixed gold, 5 kg 960 grams of mixed silver, and foreign currencies.

The temple administration expressed gratitude for the generous donations from devotees and visitors.

