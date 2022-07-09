Yadadri temple mandapas leak as rain continues to lash

Yadadri: Leakages began to appear in the newly renovated Yadadri main temple due to the incessant rains for the last three days. Leakages were seen at ACs in Pradhanalayam Ashtbhuji Prakara Mandapam, Prathama Prakara Mandapam and Pradhanalayam Mukha Mandapam.

Alerted officials swung into action and took up repair works at leakage areas.

Rain water entered the Prasadam complex. Due to this, the staff working in the prasadam sales hall and the devotees who came to buy prasadam faced problems. Officials have taken measures to prevent water storage from time to time with sanitation staff. The rain water is falling from the grills in the upper part of the front mandapam of Sriparvatawardini Ramalingeswaraswamy temple located on hillock. Rainwater has stagnated for 250 meters on the ring road near Gandi Cheruvu located at downhill R&B officer Shankaraiah responded immediately and removed the returning wall at one place to send the water into the Gandi Cheruvu.

The standing rain water was diverted into the Gandi Cheruvu and made clear way to traffic.