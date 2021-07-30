Yadagirigutta: Sub-Registrar caught taking bribe
The anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the Yadagirigutta Sub-Registrar's office on Thursday.
Yadagirigutta: The anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the Yadagirigutta Sub-Registrar's office on Thursday.
According to sources, the Sub-Registrar, Devanand demanded bribe from a person for registration of his venture through document writer Prabhakar.
Vexed with document writer and Sub-Registrar, the owner approached the ACB. On the directions of ACB officials, the owner gave a bribe of Rs 20,000 to document writer.
Lying in wait, ACB police caught red-handed the Sub-Registrar, and document writer. The police recorded the statement of both the victim, official Devanand and his associate document writer Prabhakar for future enquiry.