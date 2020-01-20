Yellareddy will be developed with 100 cr: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Yellareddy (Kamareddy): TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had fought for about 14 years to achieve separate Telangana State and now struggling to develop it, stated Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. He promised that Yellareddy will be developed with Rs 100 crores if the TRS candidates win the municipal elections.



Participating in the election campaign in support of the party candidates in Yellareddy on Monday, the Home Minister said the TRS car symbol should win in all 12 wards of Yellareddy municipality and assured that party Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao will release large amount of funds for the all-round development of this area.

Minister Mahmood Ali reminded that the State government has been providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers; pensions for old aged, women and physically handicapped has been increased; and there is no naxal terror in the State after TRS came to power.

He said that the people of Telangana have forgotten the Congress, which failed to achieve any progress in the State during the last 60 years.