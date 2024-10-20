Young India Gurukul School Construction to Finish by Next Academic Year - MP Dr. Mallu Ravi

Nagar Kurnool: Providing quality free education to students from underprivileged sections of society is the key objective of the Telangana government, said Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi.

On Sunday, Dr. Mallu Ravi, along with MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, District Collector Badavath Santosh, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy, and DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, inspected the ongoing construction of the Young India Integrated Residential School in Thoodukurti village Nagar Kurnool Mandal, being built on 25 acres (Survey No. 816).





MP Dr. Mallu Ravi inquired with the MLC about the progress of the construction work. He emphasized the importance of timely completion and quality standards for the project, which will cater to around 4,000 students. He also highlighted that the school will serve as a model institution, providing quality education to students from all communities in a single environment.

He said “The foundation of responsible citizenship is laid within schools, and this Integrated Residential School, being built with a budget of ₹125 crores on 25 acres, should stand as an exemplary model in the state,” said Dr Mallu Ravi. He urged officials to take all necessary steps to complete the construction by the upcoming academic year.

MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy reiterated their commitment to ensuring top-notch education and facilities for the students of Nagar Kurnool constituency. He assured continued efforts towards the swift completion of construction works. Several officials and dignitaries attended the event.