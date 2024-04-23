Young woman ends life after parents gets her married off denying further education

Bhadradri: A young woman who had many dreams of getting a good job after studying higher education was reportedly shattered by her parents who got her married off which resulted in her taking a drastic step.

This tragic incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday (April 22). According to the SI Machineni Ravi,

Bhukya Devaki (23), daughter of Srinu and Padma, agricultural laborers from Mangayyabanjar village, Chandrugonda mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She is studying in Singareni Mahila College, Kottagudem. She also completed her degree this year. She insisted that she would go for higher studies after her degree. But the mother persuaded her daughter to get married on the pretext that her health was not good.

On March 28, Devaki was married to Balaraju and sent to her in-laws. On the 12th of this month, relatives brought the newlyweds to Mangaiyabanjar for the 16-day festival. The next day i.e. 13th April at midnight when everyone was sleeping, Devaki attempted suicide by drinking insecticide. The family members immediately rushed her to Julurupadu Hospital for medical treatment. As the condition worsened, she was shifted to Kothagudem from there.

From there, she was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for better treatment. But she passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment there. According to the complaint of the deceased's mother, Chandrugonda SI Machineni Ravi registered a case and started investigation.