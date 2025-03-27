Youth Cong leader Azim hits out at BRS, BJP

Karimnagar: While in power in Telangana state for ten years, the BRS party deceived the people, said Youth Congress general secretary Mohammad Azim. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said BRS city president Challa Harishankar does not have the stature to criticise Transport & BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. ‘‘Harishankar has admitted that corruption took place in the name of development during the BRS government for ten years.

It is ridiculous that the BRS party, which turned Karimnagar into a corrupt city in the name of Smart City, is criticising Minister Punnam Prabhakar today. Prabhakar is credited with bringing a law college and 70 electrical buses to Karimnagar, and in the past, he brought a passport office and train to Tirupati’’, he said. Azim sought to know what did former minister Gangula Kamalakar did to Karimnagar during the BRS government’s ten years in power.