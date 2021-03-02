Youth Congress protests hike in petrol prices

Warangal: The Warangal Urban Youth Congress workers staged a protest at Hanamkonda Chowrastha on Monday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

The protest was led by Warangal Urban Youth Congress president Kolipaka Ganesh, general secretary Gottimukkala Ramakant Reddy and Gottimukkala Sagarika Rao.

The leaders said that the Central government has failed to check the price hike even though the rates of crude oil are at its lowest.

They demanded the Centre to reduce excise tax and the State government to cut down VAT on petrol and diesel to give some relief to common people.