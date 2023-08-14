Youth dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Nandyal

Nandyal: A sudden heart attack claimed another young man's life. Mahendra (22) of Sanjeevanagar Colony in Bethancherla town of Nandyal district died suddenly while playing cricket on Sunday afternoon. He suddenly collapsed while playing with his friends near the colony.

Locals rushed the young man to the government hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. The grief of the parents was inconsolable when the son who was in their arms suddenly no more.