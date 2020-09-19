Youth held for fake post against Telangana minister on social media

A case was registered against a youngster hailing from Nirmal district of Telangana for creating a fake post against the forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy and posting it on Facebook.

The youth, identified as Mogili Rajesh allegedly created a fake account in Facebook by name Anvesh Kumar and posted messages stating that the minister and his son were in BJP and were greeting Narendra Modi. He also took the screenshots of the post and began sharing them on other social networking sites.

A complaint was registered against the youngster over the post following which the police booked him and arrested Rajesh. He was sent to judicial custody.

Last month, a man was arrested by the cybercrime police for spreading fake news about the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The man, Panyala Raju created a Facebook post which said that CM had passed away while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

The accused shared the post in June when he was in Saudi Arabia. However, he was nabbed at the Mumbai airport on his arrival to India.