YS Jagan reviews on State Investment Promotion Board, directs officials to promote tourism in the AP

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting was held at the camp office chaired by AP CM Jagan and discussed large tourism projects in the state. The crucial decisions were made on projects that would further promote tourism in AP. It has been decided to invest at least Rs 250 crore on each project. The Board has given the green signal for a total investment of Rs. 2868.6 crore on various projects to create 48,000. The companies told the board that they would complete these in five years.

The resorts would be developed in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsleyhills, and Pitchukalanka under the auspices of the renowned company Oberoi, which will be built under the Oberoi Vilas brand. It is said that a Star Hotel and Convention Centre will be set up at Shilparamam, Visakhapatnam under the auspices of Hayat and another hotel and service apartment will be available in Visakhapatnam under the name Taj Varun Beach. The Board has given the green signal for the construction of Tunnel Aquarium and Skytower in Visakhapatnam and Hyatt Palace Hotel will be available in Vijayawada. The State Investment Promotion Board has approved the construction of a spiritual tourism center under the auspices of ISKCON Charities at Gnanagiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Penugonda of Anantapur District.

The CM advised the officials to make the AP ideal for the tourism sector. He said the projects should be designed to attract tourists from all over the world and asserted that State-of-the-art facilities should be made available. The CM suggested that steps be taken to enlarge the projects within the stipulated time. With the availability of modern facilities, the state level will increase in terms of tourism. A large number of tourists from all over the country are said to be on the rise. The CM was of the view that better opportunities would come to those who depended on it directly and indirectly. He said that this would increase job creation and employment opportunities and advised the officials to focus on bringing a London-I-type project in Visakhapatnam.

The review meeting was attended by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Tourism Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu, Labour and Employment Minister Gummanoor Jayaram, CS Dr Sameer Sharma, Industry Special CS Karikala Valavan, Tourism and Culture Special CS Rajat, CS K Praveen Kumar, principal Secretary, Transport, MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Finance, S S Rawat, Principal Secretary, IT, Electronics, G Jayalakshmi, principal Secretary of Revenue, V Usharani, G Vijaya Kumar, Secretary, Forest and Environment, J Shyamala Rao, Secretary, Department of Irrigation, Nagulapalli Srikanth, Secretary, Department of Energy, Industries, Other dignitaries attended.