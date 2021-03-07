Yuva Telangana Party campaigns in Bhongir

Bhongir: Yuva Telangana Party MLC candidate for Nalgonda–Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency Rani and party founder president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy urged the graduate voters to give their first preferential vote to Rani Rudrama and allow the young woman to enter the Council to fight on their behalf.



Rani Rudrama carried out election campaign in Bhongir on Saturday. Speaking to the media later at a press meet, she said the people of Telangana were looking for an alternative political party like Yuva Telangana Party which works genuinely for people.

Listing out the welfare activities of party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in Bhongir constituency and the rest of the State, she said that Yuva Telangana Party secured special identity in the State in short span of time.

The MLC candidate assured to put pressure on the government over Right to Education, employment policy, free health benefits and journalist issues if she gets elected as MLC. Party Yadadri-Bhongir district president Chinthala Lakshminarayana, party leaders and activists attended the press meet.