Zaheerabad: Farmers allege Illegal cotton trading
Highlights
Cotton farmers alleged that illegal cotton trade was going on in the constituency. “Officials are least concerned, in-spite of taking the issue to...
Zaheerabad: Cotton farmers alleged that illegal cotton trade was going on in the constituency. "Officials are least concerned, in-spite of taking the issue to them several times. It has become a bane for us. We doubt that market officials are going hand in glove with the cotton traders," they added.
They urged officials concerned to come to their aid and make sure the illegal trade is stopped.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...