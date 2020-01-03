Zaheerabad: MLA Manik Rao hands over Chief Minister Relief Fund cheque
Highlights
Zaheerabad: MLA Manik Rao handed over a cheque for Rs 1.2 lakh to Maha Rudraiah, a resident of Housing Board Colony, under the Chief Minister Relief Fund scheme, at his camp office on Thursday.
The MLA lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for implementing several welfare schemes. TRS leaders Nama Ravi Kiran, Mohiuddin and others were present.
