Zaheerabad: MLA Manik Rao hands over Chief Minister Relief Fund cheque

Zaheerabad: MLA Manik Rao handed over a cheque for Rs 1.2 lakh to Maha Rudraiah, a resident of Housing Board Colony, under the Chief Minister Relief Fund scheme, at his camp office on Thursday.

The MLA lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for implementing several welfare schemes. TRS leaders Nama Ravi Kiran, Mohiuddin and others were present.