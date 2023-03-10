ZP chairman Loknath, many others quit BRS

Wanaparthy: In a big shock to the BRS in Wanaparthy district, several key leaders announced their resignations from the party. Apparently, they were peeved by the attitude of Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy. They met at Salkalapur village in Qilla Ganapuram mandal on Thursday and decided to chalk out the future course of action in the coming days. ZP Chairman Loknath Reddy, MPPs Kitchareddy and Mega Reddy have revealed to the media that important leaders and officials were deeply hurt by the goings-on in the party.

They said that similar conditions plagued the ruling part in all the 33 districts of the state. Among them were the chairman of the Zilla Parishad, two MPPs, 11 sarpanches, six sub-sarpanches, former public representatives and several key party leaders and several activists submitted their resignations to the party in the joint Palamuru district. ZP chairman Loknath Reddy said on Thursday that he was resigningas he cannot his self-respect in the BRS party. Speaking to the media in Salkelapuram in Qilla Ganapuram Mandal on Thursday, he said that ordinary workers were also being slighted and warned that they would not stay in the party if the present conditions do not change for the party.

He said that he and his supporters would go to the people and explain why they could not fulfil promises to them and were forced to quit the ruling party. He said they would decide their future course of action as per people's wishes. He said it would take another 20 days for their plans to take shape.

Peddamandadi MPP Megha Reddy, who resigned from BRS, asked Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy if he had ever sought any favours in the last 20 years. He claimed that Niranjan Reddy reached a high status because of their efforts.

Later, Sarpanchs, Sub-Sarpanches, MPTCs, marketingdirectors and former ZPTCs, MPTCs,sarpanches of various villages in the constituency resigned from the BRS. Among those who quit the BRS were ZP Chairman Loknath Reddy, Wanaparthy MPP Kicchareddy Peddamandadi MPP Meghareddym Peddamandadi sarpanch Venkataswamy, Sagar Veltur sarpanch Srinivasa Reddy, Mundari Thanda sarpanch Jayanthi Mangampalli,sarpanch Sharada, Thiru Meghareddy Manigilla sarpanch Saritapathi Reddy, Cheekar Chettu sarpanch Thanda Radhakrishna Naik, Ammapalli sarpanch Ramesh Yadav, Chilukatoni Palli sarpanch Padmakrishna,Wanaparthy mandal Sevaigudem sarpanch Suvarnakichareddy and others.