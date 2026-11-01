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CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya ahead of grand Deepotsav celebrations
In Short
During his visit, the Chief Minister will take stock of the arrangements at key locations and assess the readiness of the administration for the mega event.
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Monday to review preparations for the grand Deepotsav celebrations planned for November 7.
During his visit, the Chief Minister will take stock of the arrangements at key locations and assess the readiness of the administration for the mega event.
According to the proposed programme, Yogi Adityanath will inspect Ram Katha Park, Saket Mahavidyalaya and Ram Path, three important locations associated with the Deepotsav celebrations. He will also hold a meeting with senior administrative and police officials to review the progress of preparations and ensure that all arrangements are completed within the stipulated deadline.
Special attention will be given to security arrangements, crowd management and VIP movement during the celebrations. The Chief Minister is also expected to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.
Meanwhile, preparations for Deepotsav are progressing across Ayodhya despite light rainfall, which has caused a minor disruption to some ongoing activities. However, officials have maintained that the work is continuing as scheduled.
District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi has assured that all preparations will be completed on time. He said the administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that weather-related challenges do not affect the overall arrangements.
The Ayodhya administration and police have been placed on high alert ahead of the celebrations. For effective security management, the entire event area will be divided into different zones and sectors.
Extensive CCTV surveillance will be deployed to monitor activities throughout the Deepotsav area. Security officials will also monitor the situation through the Yellow Zone Control Room and the Integrated Command and Control Centre.
With thousands of devotees and visitors expected to arrive, the administration is focusing on security, traffic management and smooth crowd movement.
The upcoming review by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to provide final momentum to preparations for what promises to be a spectacular Deepotsav in Ayodhya.
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