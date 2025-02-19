Maha Kumbh Water Fit for Bathing and Drinking, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed concerns on Wednesday regarding allegations of contaminated water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He highlighted that making unfounded claims or disseminating misleading videos about Sanatan Dharma, the Ganges River, India, or the Maha Kumbh undermines the faith of millions who have participated in the sacred event.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recently reported to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that certain sites in Prayagraj did not meet primary water quality standards for bathing due to elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria. These bacteria, originating from the intestines of warm-blooded animals, indicate potential water contamination and the possible presence of harmful pathogens.

In response, Chief Minister Adityanath stated that the water at the Sangam is suitable not only for bathing but also for consumption. He highlighted that all pipelines and drains around the Sangam have been sealed, ensuring that only purified water is released. Continuous monitoring by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has shown that the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) near the Sangam is below three, and Dissolved Oxygen levels range between 8-9, indicating good water quality.

Addressing the reported increase in fecal coliform levels, Adityanath suggested potential causes such as sewage leaks or animal waste. However, he noted that current measurements in Prayagraj show levels below 2,500 Most Probable Number (MPN) per 100 ml, adhering to acceptable standards. The NGT also reported fecal waste levels under 2,000 MPN per 100 ml. The Chief Minister dismissed the negative reports as attempts to tarnish the Maha Kumbh's reputation.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Adityanath underscored that the Maha Kumbh is a societal event, with the government serving to fulfill its responsibilities. He expressed pride in the government's role in facilitating the event, which has seen participation from both national and international devotees, elevating its success despite negative campaigns.

With seven days remaining, over 56 crore devotees have taken the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh as of Wednesday afternoon. The Chief Minister extended condolences to those affected by the stampede on January 29 and to families of individuals who lost their lives in related road accidents. He criticized the politicization of such tragedies and assured government support to the victims' families.