Mustafabad to be renamed ‘Kabirdham’; CM Yogi slams opposition’s ‘secularism’ as hypocrisy

CM Yogi delivers message of patriotism and heritage at Kabirdham Ashram, Lakhimpur Kheri

Era of identity erasure in the name of secularism is over: CM Yogi

Major pilgrimage sites being revived under double-engine govt; earlier funds went to graveyards: CM

Teachings of Sant Kabirdas continue to guide society: CM Yogi

Those dividing the nation attack India’s soul: CM Yogi

Patriotism is the ultimate solution to all problems: Chief Minister

Under PM Modi, India poised to become the world’s third-largest economic power: CM Yogi

Medical college established, airport expansion underway in Lakhimpur Kheri: CM

Eco-tourism to steer Lakhimpur Kheri’s new growth path: CM Yogi

CM urges farmers to adopt natural farming, shun chemicals

Drug addiction is a foreign conspiracy; the new generation must be protected: CM Yogi

Untouchability and casteism enslaved our society: CM Yogi

The land is our mother; serving it is true devotion: CM Yogi

Lakhimpur Kheri, October 27

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Vishwa Kalyan Ashram in Mustafabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, on Sunday to participate in the Smriti Prakatyotsav Mela-2025 and pay homage to revered saints. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Under the double-engine government, extensive efforts are underway to restore and beautify religious and spiritual sites across Uttar Pradesh." In contrast, he added, earlier governments diverted such funds towards constructing graveyard boundaries.

Announcing that Mustafabad will be renamed Kabirdham, the Chief Minister said, “Earlier, Ayodhya was renamed Faizabad, Prayagraj was renamed Allahabad, and Kabirdham was renamed Mustafabad. We have worked to restore the true identity of these places.” He criticized the opposition for indulging in such actions in the name of secularism, calling it sheer hypocrisy.

At the grand event held at Kabirdham Ashram, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s achievements in fostering patriotism, preserving eternal traditions, and promoting respect for heritage and holistic development. He noted that the teachings of Sant Kabirdas continue to illuminate society even today. Through the philosophy of Nirgun Bhakti, Kabirdas bridged social divides and explained the bond between the soul and the Supreme Being in simple words.

Quoting Kabirdas, Yogi Adityanath said the couplet, “Guru Govind dono khade, kaake lagun paay…” continues to remind us of the eternal importance of the Guru. He added that Kabirdas’s timeless message, “Jaati paati puche na koi, jo Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoyi”, forms the foundation of social harmony and national unity.

The Chief Minister cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against forces attempting to weaken the nation’s unity by spreading caste-based and communal divisions. He warned that if these evils are not identified and eliminated in time, they can corrode society like a disease.

Reiterating that patriotism is the solution to all challenges, CM Yogi said, “Mata Bhoomi Putraoham…”, this land is not merely soil, but our motherland and fatherland. Serving this sacred land, he added, is the truest form of worship.

Discussing India’s transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2014, the nation was facing an identity crisis marked by rampant corruption, terrorism, and divisive politics. Under Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and is on course to become the third-largest economic powerhouse in the coming months."

He noted that a new wave of development is sweeping even across border districts like Lakhimpur Kheri. Roads are being constructed, medical colleges are being established, airports are being expanded, and eco-tourism is being actively promoted. The Chief Minister added that the rejuvenation of religious sites such as Gola Gokarnanath Dham and Kabirdham is not only revitalizing faith but also boosting tourism in the region.

Praising Sant Asangdev Ji Maharaj for his contributions in the fields of spirituality, drug de-addiction, and national awakening, the Chief Minister said that his work is an inspiration to society. Speaking about the menace of drugs, CM Yogi warned that addiction is a path to destruction, and foreign forces are conspiring to ruin India’s youth. He urged people, especially the younger generation, to limit phone use and focus on self-development.

Highlighting the importance of cow protection and natural farming, the Chief Minister said that the government provides ₹1,500 per month for the care of each cow. He directed public representatives to ensure proper management of cow shelters. Stressing the adverse effects of chemical farming, he encouraged farmers to switch to natural methods, noting that organic manure from one cow is sufficient for 30 acres. “This,” he said, “is true patriotism, serving the nation by protecting its soil, water, and agriculture, and by freeing society from addiction.”

Concluding the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm wishes to the people of the state and the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Earlier, he performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sadguru Kabir Pujya Shri Asangdev Ji Dharamshala.

On this occasion, Sant Asangdev Ji Maharaj, Minister of State Rakesh Sachan, Nitin Agarwal, Ministers of State Mannulal Kori and Aman Giri, MLAs Romi Sahni, Lokendra Pratap Singh, Shashank Verma, Yogesh Verma, Vinod Shankar Awasthi, Manju Tyagi, Saurabh Singh Sonu, Mahamandaleshwar Pravaktanand, along with numerous devotees and saints, were present.