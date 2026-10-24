Ram ne Yadav ko maara: EC clarifies voter roll blunders in UP

Lucknow: Entries such as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara", "Ram ne Sharma ko maara" as names and "B.Com" in place of a voter's father's name have surfaced in the electoral roll for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, prompting the Election Commission (EC) to issue a clarification over the discrepancies. The discrepancies were found in the Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' constituency. A list of discrepancies in the electoral roll was shared on various social media platforms, prompting a response from the poll panel. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa acknowledged the errors, saying 158 entries out of 14.81 lakh names across the electoral rolls for the 11 constituencies contained details that appeared "unusual".

For instance, if "Ramhit Yadav" was mistakenly typed as "Ram hit Yadav", the software could have translated it into Hindi as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara". He said the errors could have been corrected through the editing option, but some remained in the final list.

However, an entry showing "B.Com" as a father's name appears to be human error or negligence, Rinwa said.

Following complaints from political parties and circulation of lists of various discrepancies on social media, Rinwa ordered an inquiry into the cases.