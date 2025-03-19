UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover

A merchant navy officer from Uttar Pradesh was found murdered, his body dismembered and concealed in a cement-sealed drum. Police arrested the victim’s wife and her partner, who allegedly carried out the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that the deceased, identified as 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput, was reported missing by his family on March 4 from Indra Nagar Phase 2 in Brahmpuri. During the investigation, authorities detained his wife, Muskan (27), and her accomplice, Sahil (25), on suspicion. The duo later confessed to killing Rajput.

According to officials, Muskan and Sahil were in a relationship and conspired to eliminate Rajput. On March 4, Muskan allegedly laced her husband’s food with sleeping pills. Once he was unconscious, Sahil fatally stabbed him. The accused then dismembered the body, placed the remains inside a drum, and sealed it with cement.

Police discovered the crime scene in Indira Nagar and recovered the remains, which were sent for post-mortem examination. Officials revealed that Muskan attempted to mislead the investigation by sending messages from Rajput’s phone to create the illusion that he was still alive. Meanwhile, Sahil traveled to a hill station after committing the crime.

Rajput and Muskan married in 2016 despite their families’ disapproval. They later moved into a rented house in Indira Nagar Phase 1, where they lived with their three-year-old daughter. Disputes arose when Rajput learned about his wife’s extramarital affair with Sahil. According to reports, he had quit his job to be with his family, a decision that led to further discord.

Rajput, who planned to rejoin the merchant navy, returned home on February 24 for his daughter’s birthday. Following his disappearance, his family filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation that ultimately exposed the murder. The police have charged Muskan and Sahil, and further legal proceedings are underway.