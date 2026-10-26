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Chhattisgarh's Solar Didis Empower Rural Women With Solar Jobs

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Chhattisgarh's Solar Didis are breaking barriers and creating new livelihood opportunities through rooftop solar panel installations!

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Chhattisgarh Solar DidisWomen EmpowermentRooftop Solar PanelsRenewable Energy IndiaSolar Energy Jobs
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