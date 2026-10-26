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Kartik Snan Begins in UP | Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sacred Ghats

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Devotees across Uttar Pradesh gathered at sacred river ghats to celebrate Sharad Purnima and mark the beginning of Kartik Snan.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Sharad PurnimaKartik SnanUttar Pradesh GhatsHoly Bath RitualsHindu Festivals in India
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