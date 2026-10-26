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800-Year-Old Telangana Temple Celebrates Grand Brahmotsavams

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Telangana's historic 800-year-old Sri Shala Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Rajanna Sircilla district is celebrating its annual Brahmotsavams with devotion and grandeur.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy TempleRajanna SircillaTelangana Temple FestivalsBrahmotsavamsTelangana Spiritual News
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