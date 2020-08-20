Korean Drama Because This Is My First Life Not A Routine Love Story

Korean dramas are known to come up with interesting elements and sometimes something unthinkable. That's true of the K drama series Because This Is My First Life too.

The story which revolves around a contract marriage between the lead couple is not like your usual temporary marriage love stories. There' much more than that. Nam Se Hee is a successful employee who knows what he wants from life. His goals are set, life focused and he even has a place at his place where he wishes to die. Yoon Ji Ho, on the other hand, is a day dreamer. She believes in the magic of love and thinks a knight in shining Armour will come and sweep her off her feet someday.

But little does she know she will end up making a compromise on her love life. She agrees to marry her landlord so she can cut down her rent after she loses her writing job to her senior who tried to pass off Yoon Ji Ho's work as her own. The two are meant to be business partners than a couple in love. But the duo's chemistry as the story progresses is palpable. Then there are parallel love stories running in the series—one is that of Soo Ji and Ma. There is also a reference to sexism and office bullies and how she handles it with elegance even when her colleagues are playing dirty tricks to pull her down. The strength of a woman's character was in no other series more evident.

Then there is the long-cherished love story between Won Seok and Ho Rang. This couple hits closer home as it's so relatable. Despite being in a live-in relationship, the duo is unable to handle the pressure caused by lack of financial stability.

Like in every Korean dramas, the OST in Because this is my first life too is melodious.

Verdict: Because This Is My First Life is your go-to K drama series if you are looking for something which is not run-of-the-mill.

Rating: 4/5