'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' lead pair shoots for second season

Nakuul Mehta, who plays the lead in the web series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', says he got excited about the project because it is a "slice-of-life story about friendship and growing up".

Together with the female lead, Anya Singh, Nakuul is shooting in London for the second season of the series, which, like the first, will be streamed on ZEE5.

"In an era of action thrillers and complex dramas, the slice-of-life story about friendship and growing up got me excited about 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' in the first place. We are back in London filming our new season," Nakuul said.

Anya echoed her co-star's sentiments when she said: "What started off as a slice-of-life show turned into an experience. I can never forget it not only because of the great memories, but also because of the love that people gave 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. And it's only because of that love that we are back two years later to create some more memories while reliving the nostalgia of Season One with my BFF Nakuul and a whole new family."

Directed by Harsh Dedhia for 11:11 Productions, the eight-episode show will premiere on ZEE5 early next year.