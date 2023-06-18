Praveen Sattaru enters OTT space with ‘Mission Tashaffi’

Director Praveen Sattaru, who is known for his films like “Guntur Talkies” and “Garuda Vega,” is all set to enter the OTT space. The latest to be known is that Praveen Sattaru is directing a web series for ZEE5, which is titled “Mission Tashaffi.”

Praveen Sattaru is also providing the story and screenplay. The makers revealed that the shoot of this web series began today. It was further said that “Mission Tashaffi” would have high-octane action sequences which would be filmed in exotic locations.

Pranathi Reddy is producing it under the banner of The Film Republic. Simran Choudhary, Srikanth Iyenger, Anish Kuruvilla Chatrapathi Sekhar, and Bhushan Kalyan are playing vital roles. The details about the other cast will be revealed soon.