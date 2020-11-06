Rakshit Shetty planning 8-episode Ekam for web series

Web series have caught the fancy of a large section of audience as they offer the comfort of watching from safety of their homes without having to take the risk of getting exposed to coronavirus in cinema halls. This has also attracted many mainstream stars to be part of the web series. Rakshit Shetty is one among them who will be producing web series. Actor- turned- director Rakshit Shetty is a busy man these days and, his production house Paramvah Studios is known to produce some creative content. Like many others, he is ecstatic about his new web series titled Ekam.

The eight-episode Ekam will be one of the first attempts under Rakshit Shetty's banner. The actor, known to make films with new talent, is said to be on the hunt for fresh faces and a director for the project. The credit for introducing popular actress Rashmika Mandanna goes to Rakshit Shetty. An official announcement will be made in the next few days.

The sources close to the team say that Ekam will be set in the Karavalli belt of Karnataka and the entire storyline for this web series will be based in the coastal region, and explore the place, people, dialect, and food of this topography in different aspects.

According to the reports, 20-member young crew is coming together for this series. The team claims that Ekam web series will be different in terms of its treatment and genre. Though the entire episode will be rooted in the coastal region, the makers are planning a gripping story to appeal to pan India audience.