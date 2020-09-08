The Secret Life Of My Secretary On Netflix Is Office Romance

Office romances are not uncommon but they are mostly two-day. So, what happens when the secretary tries to play along when her boss mistakes her to be his girlfriend because he is not able to recognise faces? It's a comedy or errors and a heartbreak too.

Do Min-ik (Kim Young-Kwang) has an office rule he strictly follows—he will change his secretary after every year. So he does the same with his geek secretary Jung Gal-hee who has dedicated her life to making her boss happy hoping to get an extension of her work term. She goes all out to bring him food, feed his fish on time, never mind even if she starves. She also remembers her boss's mom's birthday and chooses gifts for her to ensure her boss is focused on work. However, she receives a shock of her life when she is told that her contract won't be renewed. Jung Gal-lee's life falls apart as she has to support her blind brother and ensure her sister pursues her study at the 'Penn' University. She also gives her boss a piece of her mind before bidding adieu but little does she know that he will call her back after a minor mishap turns him blind— as in, he cannot recognise faces and his secretary is the only person he can rely on as there are too many backstabbers in the organisation most of whom are his own family members. Eventually he also falls in love with the woman he thinks is his soul mate not knowing it is his own secretary. But what happens when he discovers she fooled him? Will he forgive her?



The 16-episode Korean drama series was aired in May 2019 and is now available on Netflix. There is another couple's love story which runs parallel to that of Do Min-ik and Jung Gal-lee.



Veronica Park played by Kim Jae-Kyung is a rich business woman who owns a huge production house. She's the deciding factor in the fate of all the Korean movies. She watches previews and says whether the movie will be a flop or a hit. She holds the reputation of a lady casanova that is until she meets Do Min-ik's best friend Ki Dae-joo played by Koo Ja-Sung. She falls head over heels with him and pursues him like crazy. However, Do Min-nik family wants him to get hitched to Veronica Park. So who will get married to whom? Does the secretary manage to win her love? What's her connection to Veronica Park? Watch the web series to find out. There are sub plots to the K drama too which cannot be revealed.



Verdict: K drama The Secret Life Of My Secretary is a breezy watch laden with comedy, emotions and some action. The series is nothing to write home about but worth a watch.



Rating: 3/5

