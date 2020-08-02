Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav's web series on a famous gangster?
Highlights
Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav is the young filmmaker in the Telugu film industry.
Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav is the young filmmaker in the Telugu film industry. After the success of Yatra, he has got a couple of interesting projects up his sleeve but he is undecided about his next. Producer PVP has announced a film with him but we have no details on the same too.
On the other side, there is a buzz that the talented director is going to come up with a web series soon, on Dawood Ibrahim. Mahi V Raghav is said to be busy now with the script work and the pre-production of the project. The director is already in talks with a couple of streaming platforms. It is going to be a thriller, with a gripping drama.
The complete details about the project are going to come out soon. Stay tuned with us for more details.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story