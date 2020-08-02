Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav's web series on a famous gangster?

Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav is the young filmmaker in the Telugu film industry. After the success of Yatra, he has got a couple of interesting projects up his sleeve but he is undecided about his next. Producer PVP has announced a film with him but we have no details on the same too.

On the other side, there is a buzz that the talented director is going to come up with a web series soon, on Dawood Ibrahim. Mahi V Raghav is said to be busy now with the script work and the pre-production of the project. The director is already in talks with a couple of streaming platforms. It is going to be a thriller, with a gripping drama.

The complete details about the project are going to come out soon. Stay tuned with us for more details.