900 people fired over zoom call by Better.com CEO

Better.com's CEO Vishal Garg, in a nasty Zoom call on Wednesday, dismissed 900 of his colleagues. The enormous layoffs, according to the Indian-American CEO, were caused by market efficiency, performance, and productivity."This isn't news that you're going to want to hear...If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately," Vishal Garg, 43, told employees of the mortgage company during the Zoom call, according to CNN.

Better.com's sacked employees who accounted for around 9% of the company's staff. The company's entire diversity, equality, and inclusion staff was among those sacked. One of the employees recorded the call and posted it on social media, where the CEO has been chastised for terminating staff so close to the holidays.

Mr Garg described laying off 900 employees at a go is a "challenging" one however, he slashed such a huge number of them for being "lazy and unproductive". "This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger," he said. "We are laying off about 15% of the company for a number of reasons - the market, efficiency and performances and productivity."