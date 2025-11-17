FAA Ends Emergency Flight Cutbacks Implemented During the Government Shutdown

FAA emergency order, which was announced last Friday and resulted in cancellation and delays at major airports, is officially over.

In a statement, the FAA said it based its decision on a “robust, ongoing and sustained” improvement in air traffic control staffing levels. Flight delays had been introduced as a direct way to mitigate chronic fatigue issues affecting air traffic controllers; the FAA orders were put in place to deal with a rising number of “staffing-trigger events” during the government shutdown, the longest in US history.

Sunday, 10 p.m. ET: Hours before the flight restrictions were set to end on Monday, the FAA confirmed Sunday that the “decision was based on a review of safety trends” including the rapid recovery of staffing, which triggered the reductions in the first place.

A key metric for the FAA’s orders is the daily number of “staffing-trigger events” at air traffic control facilities. The cuts were introduced as a direct means to improve air traffic controller fatigue. On November 8th, the last full business day before the orders were put in place, 81 staffing events were reported across the U.S. air travel normal. On Friday, 41 were reported. The number fell to 24 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.

November 9th: On Friday, the orders were first put in place, to be increased to 6% if staffing did not improve. By Friday evening, the FAA flight reductions the cuts to 3% instead, crediting “initial steps in remedying FAA staffing issues” at its air traffic control facilities.

November 12th The FAA extended the orders, which were set to expire over the weekend. But it indicated staffing had further bettered, and said it would hold at 3 rather than increase the cuts to 10, as had been listed.

November 15th The FAA reduced flight cuts to 0% earlier than anticipated, on Sunday, effectively ending the exigency order that led to cancellations at major airfields across the country.