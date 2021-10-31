Modi talks about India's economic reforms.

During the G-20 Summit's inaugural session on 'Economy and Covid pandemic' in Rome, Prime minister Modi discussed about India's economic reforms and willingness to adopt a common global tax on corporations which is responsible for 80% of the global GDP. Modi mentioned to consider India as a prime investment destination.



The Prime Minister also stated that WHO's emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Indian Covaxin vaccine will aid in the world's hastened vaccination process.

The meeting was started by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who described the global vaccine gap as "morally unacceptable" since low vaccination rates and financial constraints will stall global progress.

On the sidelines of the G-20 conference, the Prime Minister attended multiple bilateral talks as well as pull-asides.

As per the reports, all G-20 countries would possibly be making new promises before the UN climate summit (COP26), which starts on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. The majority of G-20 delegates will travel to Glasgow, except for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Sunday, the G-20 addressed the issue that has wreaked havoc on economies: the global energy market supply and demand imbalance. Leaders would stress the importance of better oil and gas market stability, specially because the global economy has already been severely harmed by the pandemic.