1 cr allocated for laying roads in Kadapa city

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that tenders worth Rs 1 crore were invited for the construction of roads in Lohia Nagar, Budagajamgam Colony, ASR Nagar, Chenchu colony, Ramarajupalle SBI colony in the city. Speaking after visiting the low-lying areas in the city here on Tuesday, the Minister said the government has provided house sites to the people in these areas and proposed to provide infrastructure facilities like drinking water, electrification and roads etc. He said that the 14th Finance Commission funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore were already sanctioned for the construction of roads and the tenders are in the final stage.

He pointed out that there was a delay in the execution of works due to coronavirus. Responding to the allegations by the locals over the failure of municipal authorities to carry out sanitary works in the area, the Minister instructed Municipal Commissioner Lavanna to ensure the works are completed. Municipal Corporation SE Satyanarayana, sanitary inspector Ravindra, 31st division corporator Amzatullah and others were present.