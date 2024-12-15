Philippines orders full evacuation amid possible volcanic re-eruption

The Philippines on Sunday ordered local government units to complete the evacuation of people within the six-km danger zone around Mount Kanlaon volcano by Monday amid rising activity.

Kanlaon, which straddles the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental on the island of Negros in central Philippines, erupted on December 9, spewing a voluminous plume that rose more than 4,000 meters into the sky, Xinhua news agency reported.

The order, issued by Raul Fernandez, director of the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas, directed local government units of both provinces to complete the evacuation by Monday.

The order came in light of increased volcanic activity, prompting authorities to act swiftly to protect residents from potential hazards.

However, some residents refused to leave the danger zone despite the threat of another explosive eruption.

Residents who have not yet evacuated are urged to comply with the order to avoid any risks associated with possible re-eruptions, Fernandez warned.

He said the government had implemented a comprehensive evacuation strategy to save lives and minimize suffering in the event of a catastrophic eruption.

On Friday, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said the government had moved over 45,000 residents from villages around the volcano to safety.

Marcos said the government has targeted the evacuation of around 84,000 villagers within the danger zone.

On Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it continued to detect increased volcanic earthquakes and degassing from the volcano, and the volcano edifice was inflated.

The institute warned that the activity could lead to another hazardous eruption.