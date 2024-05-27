10 injured as auto fell into valley

Parvathipuram: Around 10 tribal persons were injured when an auto rickshaw fell into valley. On Monday around 20 locals of Pambarelli village of Seethampeta mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district were coming from weekly market.

The autorickshaw while coming back from weekly bazar, the vehicle went out of control and landed in the deep valley. Ten passengers were seriously injured and they were shifted to RIMS hospital at Srikakulam and some others were shifted to KGH Hospital at VisaK Gandhikhapatnam.