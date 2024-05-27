  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

10 injured as auto fell into valley

10 injured as auto fell into valley
x
Highlights

Around 10 tribal persons were injured when an auto rickshaw fell into valley.

Parvathipuram: Around 10 tribal persons were injured when an auto rickshaw fell into valley. On Monday around 20 locals of Pambarelli village of Seethampeta mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district were coming from weekly market.

The autorickshaw while coming back from weekly bazar, the vehicle went out of control and landed in the deep valley. Ten passengers were seriously injured and they were shifted to RIMS hospital at Srikakulam and some others were shifted to KGH Hospital at VisaK Gandhikhapatnam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X