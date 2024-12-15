Stage Collapse During Swearing-In Ceremony of KUDA chairman in Kakinada

A disheartening incident unfolded during the swearing-in ceremony of Tummala Ramaswamy as the Chairman of the Kakinada Urban Development Authority when the stage unexpectedly collapsed, leading to chaos among attendees.

The incident occurred just before the oath-taking ceremony was set to begin, as a group of prominent leaders, including former Ministers Chinarajappa and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, along with MLA Pantham Nanaji, gathered on stage. Eyewitnesses reported that the collapse was likely caused by the leaders exceeding the weight limit prescribed for the temporary stage setup.

Chinarajappa sustained minor injuries in the accident, while Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Pantham Nanaji managed to escape without harm. The unexpected collapse has raised concerns about safety protocols for public events.

As a result of this incident, it has been announced that a new date for Ramaswamy's swearing-in will be declared shortly. Authorities are expected to examine safety measures to prevent such occurrences in future ceremonies.



