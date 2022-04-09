10 Lakhs Students Gets Vasathi Deevena Funds Worth Rs 1024 Crore

As per the latest sources of information, AP Chief Minister Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has credited Rs 1024 crore into the bank accounts of mothers of beneficiary students under Vasathi Deevena for the year 2021-22.

On the eve of this, the CM has said that education has the power to change everyone and eradicate poverty and backwardness in society. He added that education is the right of everyone and said that he supports every student deprived of a good education.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that the government had initiated activities like mid-day meals under the Goru Muddha scheme, revamping infrastructure in schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, and introducing bilingual textbooks to ensure better education for students.

He said that the previous TDP government had not spent enough funds on the schemes like fees reimbursement and mid-may meals dedicated to students.