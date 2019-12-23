10-year-old girl raped in Nellore district

Nellore: AP government has approved the Disha act bill in the winter Assembly sessions in order to implement server punishment on the accused who rape women and children.

Even after bringing the act, sexual assaults are continues to increase. Particularly, the rape incidents on minor girls are coming into light day-by-day from across the state.

Recently, a 10-year-old girl has been raped by a young man near Iskapalli village in Sullurupeta of Nellore district. This incident came into light when the girl disclosed the matter with her parents.

With this, the family members and locals caught the accused, thrashed him and later handed over to the police. On receiving the information, the police registered a case under various sections and investigating further.