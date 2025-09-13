100 people avail services at free medical camp

Tangutur (Prakasam district): Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and Welfare Association for Orphans organised a free medical camp at Marlapadu village in Tangutur mandal on Friday, with the help of UPAS Super Specialty Hospital, Ongole.

The camp, which began at 9 am, provided free medical examinations, including sugar, blood pressure, ECG, and PFT tests, to approximately 100 people, along with necessary medicines.

Leading medical experts from UPAS Hospital, including Dr Gonuguntla Srinivas, Dr Sridhar Chivukula, and others, conducted the examinations.

They emphasised the importance of early cardiac screening for preventive healthcare, particularly for middle-class communities served through the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and EHS programmes.

The hospital directors announced that participants would receive 15 days of free outpatient services and a 50 percent discount on specified medical tests.