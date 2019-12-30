1,000 revenue employees take part in sports meet: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that all employees should take part actively in the sports' events as they benefit a lot to their health.

Participating as chief guest in the concluding event of 9th district-level revenue employees' sports meet at District Sports Authority (DSA) grounds in the city on Sunday, he said the sports' meets would strengthen team spirit and also provide relaxation to employees.

MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Dwarapudi Bhaskar Reddy and Collector D Muralidhar Reddy were also present. In the three-day sports meet over 1,000 players from across the East Godavari district participated. Subhash Chandra Bose distributed prizes to the winners.