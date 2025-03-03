1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8

Live
BC welfare minister Savitha says the women will be given free sewing machines at the end of 90 days training
Vijayawada: The backward classes welfare department had undertaken a massive programme to train 1.02 lakh women across the state for 90 days in sewing training centres at a cost of Rs 255 crore. Minister for backward classes welfare, women development and child welfare S Savitha addressing the media here on Sunday said that the training centres would be launched on March 8 in all the Assembly constituencies across the state coinciding with the International Women’s Day.
She said that this training would help women to go for self-employment and economic empowerment. After completion of the training, the women would be given sewing machines free of cost. Through BC Welfare Corporation sewing machines would be given to 46,044 women, and to 45,772 women belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections and to 11,016 women through Kapu Corporation. The women will be imparted training by expert trainers in sewing for 90 days keeping in view the latest fashions and styles.
The minister appealed to the women to utilise this opportunity.