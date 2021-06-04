1,045 YSR Housing colonies to come up in Anantapur

Anantapur: About 1,045 YSR Housing colonies with 2.23 lakh houses accommodating more than 10 lakh population is expected to change the social and economic landscape of the district. This mega housing project is expected to answer the housing needs of poor, the homeless and the lower middle class population.

The common man, who thought owning a house, is a distant dream, is now confident that by 2023, his or her dream will be fullfilled. This is a bonanza to their aspiration as in the past weaker sections housing meant just a living room and a miniscule kitchen.

These housing colonies are going to be developed as major or satellite townships triggering a social and economic revolution creating vast self employment and livelihood opportunities within the townships.

Ramya, a wife of a small trader told The Hans India that owning a house or purchasing a small plot appeared to be a distant dream and meagre income earning by her husband, making both ends meet itself had has been a difficult proposition but the Chief Minister's grandiose housing project for the poor and lower middle class sections, has given a new hope and without running from pillar to post for the same, her village volunteer herself came to her and did all the needful to be included in the beneficiaries list and according to the letter written by the Chief Minister to her house would be ready by 2022, which is the happiest news to her family.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu speaking to The Hans India said that all infrastrcture facilities are being created at the housing colonies including water, well laid roads, power supply, drainages, schools, parks, community halls, fair price shops and anganwadis, village secretariats and business complexes etc are being created at the colonies and in the process grooming them into townships.

These townships would trigger self employment opportunities and generate jobs within the township for skilled workers like electricians, plumbers, electronic gadgets technicians, provisional retail sellers and vegetable vendors, cell phone shops etc.

The new houses will have a bedroom, a hall, kitchen and a verandah apart from bathroom and latrine.

The houses will have ventilators and windows for a healthy living. The housing townships will have extensive green cover with massive tree plantation.