Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, T.N win in Group A; Bihar, Rajasthan triumph in Group B

Bengaluru/Kota: Hosts Karnataka crushed Kerala while Tamil Nadu edged out Himachal Pradesh on Day 5 of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy, being played in two venues in the country.

The 7th edition IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy Group A & Group B league matches began on December 9 with a total of five teams from Group A & five teams from Group B battling for glory at the ongoing Nagesh Trophy respectively. Group C league matches began on Friday.

At Altiore Sports here, Karnataka opted to bat first against Kerala and scored 138/2 in 10 overs. Batting second, Kerala managed to score only 83 for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs. Lokesha B. from Karnataka was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant knock of 82 from 39 balls.

In the second clash of the day, Tamil Nadu took on Himachal Pradesh and scored a narrow 5-run victory. Having put to bat first, Tamil Nadu scored 98/3 in 10 overs, while Himachal Pradesh managed to score 93/5 in 10 overs. Thangaraj M from Tamil Nadu was the Player of the Match for his 37-run knock in the innings. Both the matches were reduced to 10 overs each owing to the prevailing weather conditions in Bangalore.

With the closure of the above two matches, Group A & Group B league matches were concluded on Friday.

The Group B action at JK Pavilion Ground, Kota saw a thrilling encounter between Pondicherry and Bihar. Pondicherry scored 120/7 in 15 overs, which was comfortably chased down by Bihar scoring 121/3 in 14.1 overs. Pintu Kumar Shah was adjourned as the player of the match for his bowling figures of 3/19.

In the second game of the day, between Haryana and Rajasthan, Haryana put to bat first, scored 161/9 in 20 overs and Rajasthan scored 162/4 in 17.2 overs claiming their victory. Sonu Rawat from Rajasthan was declared the player of the match for his 78 runs in 48 balls. Both the matches were restricted to 15 overs owing to bad weather conditions.

At the KT Global Ground in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Group C matches kicked off with an inaugural clash between Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Odisha claimed a commanding victory, posting 205/4 in 20 overs, while Uttar Pradesh was restricted to 96/10 in 19.1 overs. Lalprasad Soren of Odisha was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock of 79 runs off 48 balls.

In the second match of the day between Tripura and Chandigarh, Tripura batted first and posted 124/7 in 20 overs. Chandigarh chased the target comfortably, scoring 128/1 in just 13 overs. Mau Jahid Khan from Chandigarh was named Player of the Match for his impressive 41 runs off 39 balls.

This year’s league matches are hosted across six venues, culminating in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including state and union territory squads and an Indian Railways team, are vying for the championship.



