YS Jagan condemns the arrest of Allu Arjun

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan condemned the arrest of tollywood actor Allu Arjun and voiced strong opposition. Taking to social media to express his concerns, he stated that no one could adequately compensate for the loss of a woman's life in the stampede, underscoring the gravity of the situation. While Arjun has publicly conveyed his sorrow over the incident and pledged support to the grieving family, Jagan questioned the rationale behind holding the actor directly accountable.

YS Jagan expressed discontent with the framing of criminal charges against Arjun, arguing it is unjust to arrest someone not directly involved in the tragic events. Jagan condemned the actor's arrest, asserting that the legal actions taken against him were unwarranted.

The arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has ignited a heated debate across the Telugu states. The Chikkadapalli police detained Arjun today, attributing responsibility for the tragic stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which occurred during the release of his film, Pushpa 2. Following his arrest, Arjun was presented at the Nampally court, where he was remanded for two weeks and later got bail.