Chanchalguda Jail Officials Say They Haven't Received Bail Papers Yet, Allu Arjun May Stay in Jail Tonight

Highlights

Allu Arjun, who was granted bail today in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre, may have to stay in Chanchalguda Jail tonight.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, who was granted bail today in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre, may have to stay in Chanchalguda Jail tonight. Jail officials have stated they have not yet received the necessary bail papers, leading to a delay in his release.

Despite the court's decision to grant him interim bail, the formalities for his release are still pending. Once the required paperwork reaches the authorities, Allu Arjun is expected to be released from custody.

This delay in the process comes after the Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing of the actor's quash petition to December 21. His legal team is working to expedite the process so that the actor can be released as soon as possible.

