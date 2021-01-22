106-km electrified BZA- Uppaluru- Bhimavaram section commissioned

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday commissioned 106 kms of electric traction of the railway line between Vijayawada-Uppaluru-Bhimavaram sections under Vijayawada Division.

The newly commissioned electrification work of the section includes single line with electric traction from Vijayawada to Uppaluru for a length of 18 kms and double line with electric traction from Uppaluru to Bhimavaram Town for a length of 88 kms.

The newly-commissioned electrification project is part of the Vijayawada- Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Narsapur- Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project of SCR. The Railways has taken up the mega project of electrification and doubling line at a cost of Rs3,000 crore with a vision to provide impetus to the development of coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Railways took up the doubling and electrification project in the year 2011-12 for a distance of 226 kms. The new infrastructure development project will significantly strengthen rail transport infrastructure for seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails. The new double rail line is bound to serve public aspirations in several ways apart from saving energy and reducing fuel expenditure besides reducing carbon footprint. The project will be very useful to the rich delta farming community, which can export the agriculture produce to north eastern states. The work has been executed by RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) with modern construction practices and technology adoption.

Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle inspected electric traction between Vijayawada-Uppaluru single line and double line section between Uppaluru-Bhimavaram Town on January 19 and 20. He authorised the zone to run the passenger and freight trains on the section.

Gajanan Mallya, general manager, SCR expressed his happiness at the achievement of the South-Central Railway Zone. He complemented the officials for completing the project works as per schedule, overcoming the unexpected impact of Covid-19 pandemic situation. The general manager opined that the long felt needs of the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh have been fulfilled.