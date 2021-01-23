1,072 Grama Panchayats to go to polls in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: As many as 1,072 villages are free to conduct Panchayat elections, as against of 1,103 villages and 31 villages are in merger process in their adjacent municipalities and corporations.

The district is having a total of 32.52 lakh voters, of them male voters are 16.18 lakh and female voters 16.33 lakh. District Election

Officials as per earlier election notification set ready everything for the polls, but the elections were postponed.

It was also finalised that 71.54 lakh ballot papers needed for the elections.

After getting clarification, a decision will be taken whether to hold elections to the merged villages in the district. In the wake of High Court's green signal for Panchayat elections, respective officials are gearing up for the same.